Sony BBC Earth to air Secrets of Everything from 5 June
MUMBAI: Infotainment channel Sony BBC Earth will premiere Secrets of Everything on 5 June at 8 pm.
From belly flops to black holes, no questions are ever too silly and random for popular science presenter Greg Foot, as he provides fun packed answers to them. We have grown up believing that there exists a weird science behind everything and the same is testified here through simple demonstrations.
