Post BARC, Zee TV wears Hindi GEC crown for first time
MUMBAI: Led by Aamir Khans blockbuster Dangal and a clutch of other shows, Hindi GEC Zee TV has marched to the leadership position for the first time after BARC took charge as Indias lone TV ratings agency.
Unseating long-time ruler Star Plus, Zee TV wore the Hindi GEC crown in the week ended 26 May. The channel garnered 67.94 crore weekly impressions in urban + rural Hindi-speaking market (HSM), up 35% from the previous week, BARC data showed.
Zee TVs new ranking has come in a week during which Star Plus also saw growth. Though slipping to the second rank, Star Plus mopped up 67.61 crore impressions, 6.12% more than its previous weeks tally.
The progress was largely due to Zee TV hosting the world television premiere of last years highest grossing film Dangal on 21 May. The channel garnered 1.63 crore impressions from the Dangal premiere alone.
Apart from Dangal, the other properties that worked for the channel were its fiction and non-fiction shows like Kum Kum Bhagya, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and Piyaa Albela.
Kum Kum Bhagya, which is one of the most popular and oldest shows on Zee TV, has been ruling the top 5 chart in urban + rural HSM for three consecutive weeks. The show garnered 1.19 crore impressions, while the channels non-fiction property Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs earned 8.93 million impressions in Week 21. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs has been getting a mention in the urban + rural top 5 since its launch on 26 March.
Kum Kum Bhagya grew by 6.11% over the previous week and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs by 7.58%.
Over the past five months, Zee TV has revamped its programming line-up with several new shows such as Bin Kuch Kahe, Sethji, Aisi Deewangi , Piya Albela and Woh Apna Sa. Among these shows, Rajshri Productions Piya Albela has been garnering positive response and has contributed to the growth of the channels rating. Piyaa Albela, which was launched in March this year, clocked 6.10 million impressions in the week under review.
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) ending on 21 May, the Hindi GECs obviously gained in the weeks ratings that concluded on 26 May. The next weeks ratings will be significant as the gap between the top two Hindi GECs is minimal. It will show whether Zee TV will remain at the top or be dethroned just after a week.
With 62.72 crore weekly impressions, Sony Pal was placed third. The channel saw a 6.63% growth but slipped a rank.
Rishtey, which clocked 51.25 crore weekly impressions, grew by 26.53% to secure the fourth spot.
Despite seeing 1.52% growth, Colors dropped to the fifth position with 49.52 crore weekly impressions, as compared to the earlier week.
Zee Anmol slipped to the sixth spot with 46.71 crore weekly impressions.
The order of the other channels remained the same.
Top 5 shows in U+R HSM
Zee TVs Kum Kum Bhagya ruled the chart across three markets.
Colors Naagin 2 stayed put at No. 2. Two Star Plus shows, namely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabattein, each got a mention in the chart. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the third rank, Yeh Hai Mohabattein entered the chart at No. 5.
Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs grabbed the fourth spot. Zee Anmols Jamai Raja went out of the chart.
Top Hindi GECs in Urban HSM
Zee TVs growth in urban HSM was stronger, though it failed to unseat Star Plus as the leader channel in this marketplace.
Growing by 38.8%, Zee TV scored 40.44 crore impressions to move ahead of Colors and be at second place.
Star Plus ruled the charts in urban HSM with 45.34 crore impressions, reporting a growth of 5.94% from the earlier week.
Colors slipped to the third position with 32.10 crore weekly impressions. The rest of the pecking order remained unchanged.
Top 5 shows in Urban HSM
Zee TVs Kum Kum Bhagya led the chart as Colors Naagin 2 slipped to the fourth position.
Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moved up to the second place, followed by Zee TVs Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs.
Star Plus Yeh Hai Mohabattein entered the chart at No. 5 while Colors Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki dropped out.
Top Hindi GECs in Rural HSM
In the rural Hindi-speaking market, Zee TV grew by 29.82% to score 27.51 crore impressions in Week 21. The channel climbed a rank to take the fourth position.
Rishtey, which was ranked third, moved up to the second spot with 38.70 crore weekly impressions. Zee Anmol dropped to the third place with 36.80 crore weekly impressions.
Sony Pal topped the charts with 47.72 crore weekly impressions, gaining 9.51% from the previous week.
Star Utsav tood in the fifth position. Colors fell to the eighth position even as Sony Sab moved up to the seventh rank. The rest of the order remained unchanged.
Top 5 shows in rural HSM
As Zee TVs Kum Kum Bhagya grabbed the first rank, Zee Anmols Jamai Raja got the second position.
Sony Pals three shows, namely Balveer, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah and CID, each got a mention on the chart. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah grabbed the third rank, followed by Balveer and CID.
Source:
