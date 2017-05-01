After announcing the Xperia XZ Premium at MWC 2017, Sony has now launched the smartphone in India. The smartphone features a premium loop design with a metal frame sandwiched between front and back glass. It is also the first smartphone to feature a 4K HDR display, and the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomms flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset. Sony has also included its motion eye camera that can capture 960fps super slow-motion videos in HD resolution.


Pre-bookings for the smartphone start on June 2 and will continue till June 11. The Xperia XZ Premium will go on sale in India starting June 12. Sony is also offering pre-booking customers a free wireless Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB20, which is otherwise priced at Rs 8,990. Thats not all, Sony is also offering customers with a three-month Sony LIV subscription for free, and 5,200 game credits for Modern Combat 5, a game on the phone.


