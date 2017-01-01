Results 1 to 1 of 1
Red FM is back with 5th season of iconic Thappa campaign
MUMBAI: Radio broadcaster 93.5 Red FM is back with its iconic campaign Thappa Ka Shor Hoga Once More.
This marks the 5th year of the Thappa campaign, where RED FM celebrates and splashes around 27 cities across India.
In the new season, Red FM will explore six different categories to recognise the trending places of the city. It will also identify the people who are the pride and joy of the city owing to their unique qualities.
Said Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan, We at Red FM have been overwhelmed with the response that Thappa has received in the past. It is one of the most loved activities that cover the places of trend and value of each city. We are excited to explore more cities this year and will be covering 6 different categories in the tier II towns. It is our constant endeavour to engage and strengthen our connect with our listeners. The attitude of the people who chased big dreams in small ways and became the pride of the city is recognized by the listeners themselves since it happens through a voting mechanism. We look forward to felicitate the talents who have been clutter-breaking in their services and won our listeners hearts.. Bajaate Raho!
Red FMs campaign Thappa is a peoples choice award where the listeners from the cities vote for their favourite places and services; the most voted in the city is honoured with Red FMs approval stamp Thappa.
The Thappa campaign is a three-week long activity that brings a lot of excitement across all the cities like Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhubaneshwar, Jamshedpur, Asansol, Guwahati, Siliguri, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Mysore, Mangalore, Gulbarga, Varanasi.
Listeners will get a chance to win the biggest fan contest of the newest trends by voting. This year the brand has welcomed six new categories that will create an impact on the Book stores, Tattoo Parlour, Bakery, Micro Brewery, Best Thaali/ best meals and Juice Junction.
