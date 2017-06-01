Results 1 to 1 of 1
YU Yureka Black with 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 430 SoC launched, priced at Rs 8,999
After a long halt, Micromaxs YU has finally launched a new smartphone, called the Yureka Black. YU had been teasing the smartphone on its social media platforms for quite some time now. The YU Yureka Black is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart on June 6 at 12:00 AM. The YU Yureka Black will be available in chrome black and matte black finish.
Design wise, the YU Yureka Black features a metal unibody. Sporting an all-black design, which was highly emphasized in the teasers, the YU Yureka Black in chrome black emits a glossy look on the back imitating the Apple iPhone 7-like Jet Black finish. Moving on, the physical Home button is visible on the front which also doubles as the fingerprint sensor. At the back, the rear camera lens is placed on the top center with two antenna lines running along the top and bottom. The YU branding can be seen down below the smartphone just above the antenna line.
YU Yureka Black specifications, features
In terms of specifications, the YU Yureka Black features a 5-inch full HD 2.5D display along with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood of the smartphone, it runs Qualcomms Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.
In the photography department, the YU Yureka Black sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX 258 sensor. The rear camera with 5 element lens features night-mode, beauty filters, Super Pixel and HDR mode. Up front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. Both the rear and front cameras are equipped with flash.
Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 3,000mAh battery along with power saving mode. On the software front, the YU Yureka Black runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. The connectivity options available on the smartphone include dual-SIM support (hybrid SIM Slot), 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. More features on the YU Yureka Black include gestures on the lock screen, one-handed mode,
Taking into consideration its price and specifications, the YU Yureka Black will face competition from the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Lenovo K6 Power and the Moto G4 Play. However, the YU Yureka Black seems to have an advantage with a relatively lower price tag.
