Thread: Oppo F3 Black special edition launched for Rs 19,990 to support team India in Champions Trophy
Oppo F3 Black special edition launched for Rs 19,990 to support team India in Champions Trophy
To cheer for Indian cricket team in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO launched a new version of OPPO F3 Black at a price of Rs 19,990 for the mid-range market. The recently launched OPPO F3 features a dual front camera a 16MP selfie camera for individual selfies and a wide-angle lens for group selfies.
The colour black is synonymous with style and suave. With a stylish edge to the new OPPO F3, we aim to give consumers a chance to make a style statement, said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, in a statement.
OPPO, which is the official sponsor of team India, has offered the black version that comes with a BCCI logo, highlighting the OPPO-BCCI partnership. OPPO F3 BCCI Limited Edition will be auctioned on Flipkart a day before the India vs Pakistan match to be played on June 4.
