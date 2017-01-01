Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:55 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,367
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 92
Colors Super launching new celebrity chat show Super Talk Time on 1 June
MUMBAI: Viacom18s second Kanada GEC Colors Super is all set to launch its new celebrity chat show Super Talk Time on 1 June.
The show will air every Thursday and Friday at 9 pm.
Hosted by reality television star Akul Balaji, the show is produced by Pixel Productions.
'Super Talk Time will offer fun-filled celebrity revelations, captivating conversations and exciting games, showcasing a new side of the viewers favourite celebrity.
Speaking about the show, Colors Super programming head Vaishnavi HS said, Colors Super constantly aims at catering to the varied demands of the viewers across all age groups and Super Talk Time proves to do just that. With engrossing conversations at the core and the veteran Akul as the host, the show makes for a complete family entertainer.
Rakshita Prem and Ragini Dwivedi will be the first celebrities to appear on the show, followed by other guests such as Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Priyamani, Prajwal Devraj, Meghana Raj, Yogi, Ninasam Satish, Sindhu Loknath, Raghu Dixit and more.
Despite hosting numerous reality shows in the past, I am most excited about Super Talk Time. Its not like any other chat shows on Kannada television, as this brings a lot more enjoyable conversation with a personal touch, said Balaji.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)