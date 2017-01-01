MUMBAI: Malayalam general entertainment channel Flowers TV will air a new fiction drama, Mamattikutty, from 5 June.


The show will air every Monday  Friday at 7 pm.


Directed by AM Nazeer, the show will feature Baby Isha, Divya Vishwanath, Sreelakshmi, Geetha Vijayan and Anand.


Mamattikutty is the story of a girl Mamattikutty who was left behind her parents. Her life changes when she meets a lady (Divya Vishwanath) who is a collector by profession. She adopts MamattiKutty. As the story progresses, the lady gets married. The story continues with the problems arising between the child and the couple.


