Flowers TV to air new fictional drama Mamattikutty from 5 June
MUMBAI: Malayalam general entertainment channel Flowers TV will air a new fiction drama, Mamattikutty, from 5 June.
The show will air every Monday Friday at 7 pm.
Directed by AM Nazeer, the show will feature Baby Isha, Divya Vishwanath, Sreelakshmi, Geetha Vijayan and Anand.
Mamattikutty is the story of a girl Mamattikutty who was left behind her parents. Her life changes when she meets a lady (Divya Vishwanath) who is a collector by profession. She adopts MamattiKutty. As the story progresses, the lady gets married. The story continues with the problems arising between the child and the couple.
