Samsung Notebook 9 Pro with 360-degree hinge, S Pen support launched: Specifications, features
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro with 360-degree hinge, S Pen support launched: Specifications, features
At Computex 2017, Samsung introduced a new notebook called the Notebook 9 Pro. The company has however not yet announced details about the pricing and availability of the device. The highlights of the Notebook 9 Pro include a slot for S Pen stylus, which also comes with device, and Lenovos Yoga laptops-like 360-degree hinge.
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is available in two screen size variants 13.3-inch and 15-inch both supporting full HD resolution. Both the versions are powered by Intels core i7 processors. While the 15-inch variant comes with 16GB of RAM, the 13.3-inch model has 8GB of RAM. The two variants have 256GB SSD whereas the larger model has AMDs Radeon 450 graphics card.
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes with USB Type-C for charging along with two USB ports. It also has HDMI port along with slot for microSD card. The front camera on the laptop comes with Windows Hello support that enables users to log in via facial recognition.
Coming back to the highlights of the laptop. The bundled S Pen comes with 4,000 levels of pressure. The stylus also supports Samsungs Air Command feature and Microsofts Windows Ink feature. The stylus can be placed into the base of the Notebook 9 Pro.
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro seems like a Windows version of the Chromebook Pro that was launched at CES earlier this year. Interestingly, the Chromebook Pro has gone on sale in the US today. The Chromebook Pro, which was unveiled alongside Chromebook Plus, comes with 360-degree rotating LED touchscreen display, allowing users to use the device like a laptop or a tablet. In terms of specifications, the laptop comes with 12.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a hexa-core OP1 ARM processor. It also features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, HD front camera, and 39Wh battery.
