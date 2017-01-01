Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 11:53 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,356
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 92
YouTube for Android updated with new UI, introduces bottom navigation bar
Over the last one year, YouTube had been testing a revamped interface for its Android app. Now, the revamped interface is finally out of testing and is available to all YouTube for Android users. The new interface does away with the top navigation bar with a neater bottom-positioned navigation bar. The new navigation bar comes with fewer buttons.
The latest update also brings a few other changes to the app as well. For instance, the upload button has moved from a floating action button to the top bar. A profile icon replaces the overflow menu. In a post on its product forums, Google stated that the new update for Android will allow users to easily navigate through the app and make the YouTube experience more consistent across its mobile platforms.
YouTube has also separated the Account and Library sections. Therefore, your playlists, watch history, uploads category will now fall into Library section while the Account section will comprise of Account and Settings functions. The options will be available from the profile icon at the top.
Talking about the navigation bars, the bar stays on the screen at all times, except when watching videos, making it easy to navigate. These tabs are listed as Home, Trending, Subscriptions, and Library. Under the Trending tab videos which are trending at that moment will be shown. When you click on the Trending section, you will also notice a white tab place at the top of the screen. The tab will further ease your search with filter options such as Music, Live, Gaming, and News.
Additionally, the latest update also helps YouTube remember where you left off on each tab. Which means, if you scroll down through the Home feed, then go to your Subscriptions tab, and then return to Home, the app now shows you the last result where you left off.
According to YouTube, the new layout is already live on iOS, but it is still rolling out for Android users in phases. In the meantime, YouTube is also working to make its content more accessible to Indian users. The Google-owned company recently released an update where YouTube, based on your viewing pattern, will automatically identify a users preferred language. For Indian browsers on YouTube, the video suggestions that will now consist of more videos in local languages. As of now, YouTube provides content in Indian languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from this, YouTube has also launched the Dark mode, which offers a cinematic feel when watching videos. The Dark mode makes sure that you have less stress on eyes when youre binge watching.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)