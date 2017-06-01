Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 11:01 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,356
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 92
BSNL slashes monthly rental of Unlimited WiMax Broadband plan...
BSNL slashes monthly rental of Unlimited WiMax Broadband plan from Rs 825 to Rs 750 with effect from 1st June 2017 in Kerala Circle only
As reported earlier, BSNL revised monthly rental of almost all WiMax broadband plans with effect from 1st December 2016 in all the circles. At that time, BSNL increased monthly rental to Rs 825 from Rs 725. Now, as per the special request from Kerala Circle, BSNL authorities has decided to slash monthly rental of Unlimited WiMax Broadband plan to Rs 750/-.
Revised WiMax Broadband plan 'HOWI 825' in Kerala Circle Only from 01-06-2017 on wards
All other terms and conditions shall remain same. The revised monthly rental is applicable for all the existing and new WiMax Broadband customers in Kerala Circle Only with effect from 01-06-2017 on wards.
Credit: Keralatelecom...__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)