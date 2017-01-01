MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Star Plus is planning to make some programming changes with the launch of new shows in the coming months.


The channel has lined up four shows, though the date of launch or time of airing has not been fixed yet. The new shows in the pipeline are Chakravyuh, Aarambh, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Season 3 and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Season 5.


Star Plus is planning to pull the plug on some of its existing shows. Jaana Na Dil Se Door is one of the shows that are going off air by June end. It is said to be replaced by Chakravyuh, though there is no official confirmation.


Produced by Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh under the banner of Rolling Pictures, Chakravyuh is co-produced by Taurus Media. The show is directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, who has directed several films and is also the general secretary of IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors Association). The shoot for the show has already started in Varanasi.


Star Plus is also gearing up to launch the third season of its popular series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? The series will star Barun Sobti, who will play the role of Advay Singh Raizada (ASR), while Shivani plays his love interest Chandni. As in the earlier season, Sobti will play an angry young man. Though the character traits are similar, the storyline will be different and will have no resemblance to the earlier season.


KV Vijayendra Prasads Aarambh, which was supposed to go on air in early June, has been postponed. It is now scheduled for launch towards the end of June. The show marks the television debut of veteran actor Tanuja Mukerji, who will play the role of Hahuma, the spiritual leader of the Dravidians, who is beyond time and prophesies the future of the Dravidians as well as the Aryans.


Aarambh is the story about the clash of two civilizations born and built out of two different existential needsone desperately wanting what the other had and the other fighting to defend what they believed to be rightfully theirs.


Apart from these three fiction shows, Star Plus is also bringing back its non-fiction property The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in its fifth season, after a gap of almost nine years. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will be judged by Akshay Kumar, called the Super Boss on the show. Earlier from 2005 to 2008, the show aired on Stars comedy GEC Star One, which has since been rebranded as Life OK.


Source: