Flipkart Summer Shopping Days: Deals on Apple iPhone 7, Google Pixel, Lenovo K6 Power and more
Flipkart is holding its three-day Summer Shopping Days which started on May 29 and will continue till May 31. The latest sale has a slew of offers lined up for products ranging from apparel, TVs, home appliances, PCs, laptops, smartphones and more. Other than the discounted prices, Flipkart customers can avail additional offers like five percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards (maximum of Rs 200). Users can also avail 10 percent cash back on CitiBank credit and debit cards (minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000 and maximum cash back of Rs 2,000, which will be credited in August), and 25 percent cash back on payments made via PhonePe wallet (maximum of Rs 200).
The highlights of the sale include Rs 13,000 flat off on the Google Pixel and Rs 16,000 off on the Apple iPhone 6s Plus. There are more smartphones in the budget category with discounts and exchange offers. The Apple iPhone 7 series and the 9.7-inch iPad are also available with discounts. Heres a detailed look at the best offers available.
Google Pixel
The Google Pixel with 32GB storage is available for Rs 44,000 after a discount of 22 percent. The 128GB variant which is originally priced at Rs 66,000 is available at a discounted price of Rs 53,000. Exchange offers with maximum exchange value of up to Rs 17,450 is also available. However, the amount of exchange value that you can get for your old phone depends on the model, age and its condition.
Apple iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6
The iPhone 6s Plus has a tempting 29 percent discount on the 32GB variant. Priced at Rs 56,999, the smartphone is available for just Rs 39,999. Flipkart is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000, which can bring the price down to Rs 24,999. The iPhone 6 in Space Grey with 16GB and 32GB storage are available at discounted prices Rs 24,990 and Rs 27,999.
Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
The entire lineup of the Apple iPhone 7 series is available with discounted prices. Starting with the base 32GB variant of the iPhone 7, the discounted price comes down to Rs 45,999 from the original Rs 60,000. The iPhone 7 128GB variant is available for Rs 54,499 after a discount of 22 percent. The RED iPhone 7 with 128GB storage is also on offer for Rs 66,000. It is originally priced at Rs 70,000.
The iPhone 7 256GB variant is available for Rs 65,999 after a 17 percent discount from Rs 80,000. The price of the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant is discounted to Rs 77,999 from Rs 92,000. Flipkart has also listed an iPhone 7 256GB variant in Gold color for Rs 64,890.
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note, K6 Power
The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note 32GB variant in Grey, Gold and Silver color is available for Rs 10,499 after a discount of 16 percent. The Lenovo K6 Power with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and in Silver, Dark Grey and Gold is available for a discounted price of Rs 8,999, whereas the 4GB RAM and 32GB is available with a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 9,999.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 64GB storage and color options of Gold and Black is available for Rs 14,900 after a discount of 16 percent. The 32GB variant of the smartphone is available for Rs 14,400.
Micromax Evok Note, Bolt Q381
The Micromax Evok Note is available at a five percent discount for Rs 8,999. The Micromax Bolt Q381 also has a five percent discount bringing the price down to Rs 4,199.
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, Moto G5 Plus, Oppo F3
The Moto G5 Plus doesnt have a price cut but the smartphone is available for exchange offer going up to Rs 16,999. The 4GB RAM and 32GB variant of the Moto G5 Plus is up for this offer. Same goes for the recently launched Galaxy J3 Pro which is available with exchange offers up to Rs 7,500. The smartphone is available for Rs 7,990 on Flipkart. The Oppo F3 priced at Rs 19,990 also has exchange offers going up to Rs 15,000.
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
The Panasonic Eluga Ray Max (32GB) with Arbo smart assistant in Gold and Space Grey colors is available for Rs 9,499. The 64GB variant of the smartphone is available for Rs 11,499 after a discount of eight percent.
Apple iPad 9.7-inch
Another offer worth mentioning is the Apple iPad 9.7-inch. The 32GB Wi-Fi only variant has a 13 percent discount bringing the price down to Rs 24,900. The 128GB variant is available for Rs 36,800 after a mere Rs 100 discount. The Apple iPad 9.7-inch with 32GB, Wi-Fi and 4G is available for Rs 35,900 and the 128GB variant is available for Rs 43,900. However, the 32GB variant with Wi-Fi and 4G in Space Grey color has a lesser discount bringing the price down to Rs 37,999.
