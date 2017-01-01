Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:20 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,350
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 764
- Rep Power
- 92
Airtel Digital TV partners Dominiche to launch SVOD astrology service
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) platform Airtel Digital TV has partnered with multi channel network (MCN) Dominiche to launch a subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) astrology channel, Astrovaani.
The service is available to Airtel DTH users at an introductory price of Re 1 for the first fortnight, after which subscribers can access the channel for a nominal Rs 39 per month.
Astrovaani showcases a variety of astrology techniques and practices including tarot, Vastu, Feng Shui, palmistry, numerology, healing, face reading, aura reading and Runes. Also, the programming will cover astrological accessories such as gems and precious stones, rudraksh, yantra and lalkitaab, among other things.
Predictions on Astrovaani will be made by prominent names in the field including Munisha Khatwani, Bejan Daruwala,Neel Choksi and Bhavesh Dave, among others.
Airtel Digital TV chief marketing officer Sriram Sundresan said, Indians have shown an appetite for content related to astrology and this service will offer them easy access to the latest in the genre and will go a long way in answering their questions on the subject.
Dominiche MD Utpal Vaishnav said, As part of our endeavour to constantly make unique and compelling content available to the DTH ecosystem, we have curated and produced the Astrovaani channel. The genre has the capability to drive a lot of viewership in India. The Astro genre also fills a significant void. Astrovaani features the best Indian astro experts. Dominiche has covered this genre most comprehensively by exclusively signing up over 350 top experts and creating over 500 hours of programme content.
Earlier, Airtel Digital TV had launched Internet TV, a smart set-top box powered by Android TV, which comes preloaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies and more.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)