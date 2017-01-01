Results 1 to 1 of 1
Reliance Jios TV channel offering crosses 450 mark
MUMBAI: Reliance Jio Infocomms over-the-top (OTT) live streaming service has taken its content offering to beyond 450 television channels.
The OTT app has added 20 channels to take the total offering to 452. This makes Jio TV the biggest OTT platform providing maximum live TV channels. It is the only player to have received content from all broadcasters including Star India, which does not provide its content to any third-party OTT platform.
As reported earlier, Jio TV had increased its TV channel offering to 432, as on 7 April. In December 2016, Jio TVs channel offering had reached 412.
The OTT player has added most channels in Tamil language at seven, followed by four channels each in English and Hindi. It has also added one French channel besides a channel each in Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada. It has also two added two more Malayalam channels. Jio TV has dropped one Urdu channel.
Jio TV provides 152 channels in Hindi, followed by 66 channels in English. It also provides 50 channels in Tamil and 46 channels in Telugu, followed by Malayalam (28), Kannada (23), Marathi (16), Odia (16), Bengali (14), Assamese (12), Gujarati (10), Punjabi (7), Urdu (5), Bhojpuri (5), French (1) and Nepali (1).
As on 7 April, Jio TV had an aggregate of 148 channels in Hindi, followed by English (62), Telugu (49), Tamil (39), Kannada (22), Malayalam (26), Marathi (17), Oriya (16), Bengali (14), Assamese (12), Gujarati (9), Bhojpuri (5), Punjabi (6), Urdu (6) and Nepali (1).
In terms of genres, Jio TV has channels in news (149), entertainment (102), movie (41), music (35), devotional (33), infotainment channels (31), kids (23), lifestyle (12), sports (19) and business news (7).
In April, Jio TV had 139 news channels, 100 entertainment channels, 38 movie channels, 34 music channels, 20 sports channels, 27 infotainment channels, 23 kids channels, 12 lifestyle channels and 31 devotional channels in addition to eight business news channels.
Besides live TV channels Jio TV is also the exclusive digital partner of Star Indias video-on-demand (VoD) service Hotstar. Jio TV users can also watch the Hotstar premium service.
