Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:55 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,346
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 764
- Rep Power
- 92
BSNL revises postpaid mobile plans 1125 & 1525....
BSNL revises postpaid mobile plans 1125 & 1525 to offer 20GB Data/month and 30 GB Data/month respectively, from 1st June 2017 on wards
At present, BSNL offers 10GB free data per month with Plan 1125 & 30GB free data per month with Plan 1525 for a period up to 31-05-2017. As per the latest information, BSNL Postpaid Mobile customers in Plan 1125 & Plan 1525 may enjoy 20GB free data per month and 30 GB free data per month respectively from 01-06-2017 on wards, till further orders.
The above tariff will be implemented with effect from 01-06-2017 on PAN India basis till further order. The implementation of the tariff is to be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders/guidelines/clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.
Credit: Keralatelecom...__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)