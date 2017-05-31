BSNL revises postpaid mobile plans 1125 & 1525 to offer 20GB Data/month and 30 GB Data/month respectively, from 1st June 2017 on wards


At present, BSNL offers 10GB free data per month with Plan 1125 & 30GB free data per month with Plan 1525 for a period up to 31-05-2017. As per the latest information, BSNL Postpaid Mobile customers in Plan 1125 & Plan 1525 may enjoy 20GB free data per month and 30 GB free data per month respectively from 01-06-2017 on wards, till further orders.


The above tariff will be implemented with effect from 01-06-2017 on PAN India basis till further order. The implementation of the tariff is to be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders/guidelines/clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.


Credit: Keralatelecom...