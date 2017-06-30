Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:51 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,346
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 764
- Rep Power
- 92
BSNL launches promotional offers for prepaid mobile customers in all the circles..
BSNL launches promotional offers for prepaid mobile customers in all the circles: Full Talk Time for Top Up 110 & New Combo Vouchers 331 & 551
As per the latest information, BSNL prepaid mobile customers in all the circles may enjoy Full Talk Value on Top Up of Rs 110 till 30th June 2017. In addition, BSNL has also announced the launch of two new Combo Vouchers priced at Rs 331 & 551 which offer full talk value in main account + free talk value + free data with 30 days validity.
BSNL's Promotional offers under GSM Prepaid mobile services till 30-06-2017 in all the circles
A) Full Talk Value on the Top-up of Rs. 110.
B) Combo Vouchers of Rs. 551 and Rs. 331 as below:
Note: Talk value in main account will have no validity. The talk value for Voice calls/data has 30 calendar days validity i.e., if not used within 30 calendar days, the same will be lapsed.
The above tariff will be available as a promotional offer on PAN India basis with immediate effect till 30-06-2017. The implementation of the tariff will be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders / guidelines / clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.
Credit: Keralatelecom..__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)