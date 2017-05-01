Results 1 to 1 of 1
Colors Marathi to air new series Balpan Dega Deva from 5 June
MUMBAI: Colors Marathi will air a new show, Balpan Dega Deva, from 5 June at 9 pm, every Monday to Saturday.
The story revolves around the relationship between a little girl Anandi and her grandfather Anna. Senior Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale will be playing the lead role of Anna.
Anna wants his granddaughter Anandi to become a doctor. He puts in all his efforts to help Anandi get educated. With certain twists and turns, the story is about Anandi struggling to fulfill her grandpas dream.
The show will replace Sakhya Re which was released in January.
