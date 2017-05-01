MUMBAI: Colors Marathi will air a new show, Balpan Dega Deva, from 5 June at 9 pm, every Monday to Saturday.




The story revolves around the relationship between a little girl Anandi and her grandfather Anna. Senior Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale will be playing the lead role of Anna.


Anna wants his granddaughter Anandi to become a doctor. He puts in all his efforts to help Anandi get educated. With certain twists and turns, the story is about Anandi struggling to fulfill her grandpas dream.


The show will replace Sakhya Re which was released in January.


