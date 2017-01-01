Results 1 to 1 of 1
Colors acquires broadcast rights to Baahubali animated series
MUMBAI: After winning over cinema-goers, the Rs 1,000-crore box-office blockbuster Baahubali is set to enthral TV audiences, as Hindi GEC Colors has acquired the broadcast rights to the films animated spin-off Baahubali: The Lost Legends.
Incidentally, the animated series saw a digital-first premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video had launched the series exclusively for its Prime members.
Baahubali: The Lost Legends is based on the epic franchise Baahubali: The Lost Legends. The series was launched just days ahead of the theatrical film release of historic saga Baahubali 2.
The animated series, which features all-new original stories of the magnum opus from acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, is slated for a television launch on Colors soon.
Baahubali has proved to be a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. Its success is nothing short of a case study for the Indian filmmakers. We at Colors pride ourselves on knowing the pulse of our viewers. Going by the ripples that this masterpiece has generated nationwide, we thought this was the right time to bring to our television audiences the folklores of Baahubali, which have been captured stunningly in this animated series, Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak said on the acquisition.
He further added, Graphic Indias show has tremendous appeal among viewers as it cuts across age groups and stands out in the cluttered environment. Baahubali with its storyline and characters has created an entire ecosystem that can translate beyond the silver screen and make for excellent content in other mediums. The animated version is just an attempt towards that direction and were sure it will mesmerise the TV viewers.
Talking about this partnership, Rajamouli said, The reach of television as a medium in India is extraordinary, and were thrilled to partner Raj Nayak and Colors to bring the untold stories of the Mahishmati Kingdom to the television audiences. Our creation of the series with Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan was formed on the idea that we could launch an animated series that would go beyond just kids. With the Colors distribution platform, we will be able to bring Baahubali: The Lost Legends to the millions of people in India from ages eight to eighty.
Filled with intrigue, betrayal, war, action and adventure, the animated series will take audiences on new adventures beyond the film, as we learn for the first time the events that shaped Baahubali from a young prince into a legendary hero and reveal hidden secrets from the world of Baahubali for its millions of fans.
