Comedy Central announces new programming line-up
MUMBAI: English entertainment channel Comedy Central has announced the launch of two new shows and new seasons of its existing shows.
The channel will air the first season of Dr Ken every Wednesday at 9.30 pm from 31 May. It is the story of an intelligent physician who tries to balance his life comprising his therapist wife and his work.
Another show entitled Kevin Can Wait will be aired from 1 June at 10 pm every Thursday. After Kevin and his partner attend a fraudulent dealers weekend art show in Boston, he has to forgo going to Mets Fantasy Camp with his buddies.
The channel will air the fourth season of the popular show Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 29 May, every Monday, at 8 pm. The show will feature Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Drew Carey and Colin Mochrie.
Whitney Season 2 will be aired from 30 May, every Tuesday, at 9 pm. The second season will continue from the plot where Alexs brother arrives and things change for Whitney. She finds it hard to keep up with his abrasive brother and ends up blurting out her true feelings.
The second season of Superstore will be aired from 2 June, every Friday, at 10 pm. Superstore stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, who look at the lives of employees working at a fictional big-box store called Cloud 9 in Missouri.
The channel will bring the 21st season of the popular The Graham Norton Show, which will be aired from 3 June, every Saturday, at 10 pm. Graham will be joined by actress Salma Hayek, comedian and writer David Walliams, actors Ed Westwick and James Buckley, and Liam Payne, who performs new single Strip That Down.
The programming line-up ends with the eighth season of popular series Friends, which will be aired from 4 June at 10 pm.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
