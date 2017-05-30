Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star launches Indias first Tamil sports channel
MUMBAI: Star has launched Indias first Tamil sports channel. Named Star Sports Tamil 1, this is Star Indias second regional-language sports channel after Hindi.
Stars sports channels in Hindi were Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD 3. The two channels have now been renamed Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD.
The first major event on Star Sports Tamil 1 will be the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Other properties that will air on the channel are Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2.0), Pro Kabaddi Season 5 and Indian Super League (ISL).
The channel will provide curated Tamil content localised to Tamil super stars R. Ashwin, M S Dhoni, TNPL stars, and stars from Chennaiyin FC.
A 360-degree marketing campaign, #MachiAreYouReady (Buddy, are you ready), has commenced along with the launch of the channel. A tribute to the multi-sport culture of the state, the campaign underlines Tamil pride and is rich with nuances such as the presence of the soil of Tamil Nadu in the TVC. The campaign will be supplemented by comprehensive, high-impact promotions on radio, TV, print, digital and OOH.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Tamil Nadus favourite cricketer and Indian sports icon, a Star Sports ambassador, is featuring prominently in the campaign. Thala Dhoni embodies the pride, valour and sportsmanship of the Tamil culture.
A Star India spokesperson said, Tamil Nadu is a unique market with high affinity to language content and very distinctive viewing habits. Star Indias strong presence in the state has helped us understand the pulse of the Tamil sports fans. Star Sports Tamil is an extension of our belief to give people more relevant regional sports content and celebrate the Tamizh culture. This is another resolute step in our constant endeavour to bring fans closer to sports.
The channel will feature content exclusively packaged with a line-up of eminent Tamilian hosts and commentators from the sports fraternity such as K Srikkanth, L. Sivaramakrishnan, S. Badrinath, S Sriram, S Ramesh, H Badani. Star Sports Tamil will be available on leading DTH and cable operators across Tamil Nadu as well as rest of India.
