Aircel announces special data and voice offers in Assam starting Rs 7
Aircel has today announced a bouquet of new voice calling and data packs offers in Assam. The different pack are launched under company's '786 portfolio and are meant for prepaid users at a starting price of Rs 7.
Under Rs 7 pack, users will get unlimited local calls on Aircel network with one-night validity from 12 AM to 6 AM. Similarly, Rs 8 and Rs 6 packs include 500MB of 3G data and unlimited local and STD calls on Aircel networks respectively with the validity of 1 night. The product is available only by dialling USSD string *121*786#.
Further, the company has also introduced a data packs known as PI 45 and PI 198. With the recharge of Rs 45, users will get 2GB of 3GB data with 2-night validity, and one has to dial USSD string *121*045# to avail this offer. On the other hand, with PI 198, users will get 1GB of 3G data and 1GB of night data with the validity of 28 days. The products are available through eTop and paper recharges.
Lastly, to celebrate the festive session of Ramzan, Aircel customers will also be able to hear live streaming from Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Quran ki Ayatein Dua, Hadid, Sehri and Iftar timings, recipes, health tips during Ramzan through Ramadan Divine Connect pack by dialling 50000 (toll-free). Customers will be charged as per their average usage pattern.
Commenting on the launch, Dibyajyoti Khaund, Business Head Assam, Aircel, said, We truly cherish the relationship with our customers and this is our way to be a part of the Ramzan celebrations with them. It gives us immense pleasure to be introducing best value for money products on the festive occasion. With new data and calling packs, we aim to provide a service which can help customers seamlessly connect with their families and friends and enjoy internet at an affordable cost.
