Star Plus to bring back The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Akshay Kumar as host
MUMBAI: Comedy seems to be the new programming fad for Hind GECs. After Colors and Sony Entertainment Television (SET), now Star Plus is bringing back its stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (TGILC) after a gap of almost nine years.
The channel has roped in actor Akshay Kumar to judge the show. Kumar will be the main judge and will be called Super Boss on the show.
Produced by Endemol India, TGILC had a four-season run from 200508. The show aired on Stars comedy GEC Star One, which has since been re-branded as Life OK.
Kumar is no stranger to hosting TV shows. He had hosted the first two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008, 2009) and the dance reality show Dare 2 Dance (2014). He also hosted MasterChef India, which incidentally airs on Star Plus.
Currently, SET is airing The Kapil Sharma Show, which has given it a ratings boost. Colors has aired comedy shows Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live after Kapil Sharma pulled out of the show Comedy Nights with Kapil.
