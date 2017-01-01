MUMBAI: Comedy seems to be the new programming fad for Hind GECs. After Colors and Sony Entertainment Television (SET), now Star Plus is bringing back its stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (TGILC) after a gap of almost nine years.


The channel has roped in actor Akshay Kumar to judge the show. Kumar will be the main judge and will be called Super Boss on the show.


Produced by Endemol India, TGILC had a four-season run from 200508. The show aired on Stars comedy GEC Star One, which has since been re-branded as Life OK.


Kumar is no stranger to hosting TV shows. He had hosted the first two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008, 2009) and the dance reality show Dare 2 Dance (2014). He also hosted MasterChef India, which incidentally airs on Star Plus.


Currently, SET is airing The Kapil Sharma Show, which has given it a ratings boost. Colors has aired comedy shows Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live after Kapil Sharma pulled out of the show Comedy Nights with Kapil.


Source: