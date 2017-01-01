Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Google adds Personal tab to search results, will now show content from Gmail, Google Photos
Google adds Personal tab to search results, will now show content from Gmail, Google Photos
Aiming to help people find what they are looking for, Google has added a Personal tab in search results to show content from private sources like Gmail account and Google Photos library.
Similar to the Images, News and Maps tabs, the Personal tab narrows down search query and shows results from your Google accounts instead, technology website theverge.com reported.
The Personal tab can be found behind the More menu and will surface results like Gmail messages and calendar events from users signed-in accounts. For photo searches, users can either immediately open an image result or click through to do a deeper search in Google Photos. In March, Google introduced shortcuts on the Google Search app for Android, iOS and Google.com on the mobile web that gives users the ability to explore deeper within topics they care about.
With shortcuts right on the home screen, users now have access to in-depth experiences across sports, eat and drink, entertainment and weather sections. Android users will find other useful shortcuts too like translate, nearby attractions, flights, hotels, internet speed test, currency converter and more.
