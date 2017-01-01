Results 1 to 1 of 1
Samsung Galaxy Feel with 3GB of RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat launched: Specifications, features
Samsung has quietly launched a new smartphone in Japan. The smartphone in question is Galaxy Feel with model number SC-04J. Prior to its launch, the Galaxy Feel has been spotted on NTT Docomo carrier website and its up for pre-order. The Galaxy Feel will be available in three different colors of Moon White, Indigo Black and Opal Pink. The website doesnt reveal the pricing of the smartphone, but it will go on sale around mid-June.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Feel takes the shape of a bar with a metal casing around the smartphone. The smartphone appears to flaunt a glass back. On the right side of the smartphone, the Power button is located and on the left side the volume rocker is placed. Two small antenna bands are located on top and bottom of the smartphone. The SIM slot sits on top of the smartphone while the 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port are on the bottom.
Samsung Galaxy Feel specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Feel features a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood of the smartphone, it runs an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. In the photography department, the Galaxy Feel sports a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery which is said to provide standby time of up to 170 hours and can be fully charged in 110 minutes. The smartphone also comes with quick charging support. On the software front, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The connectivity options available on the Galaxy Feel include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE with VoLTE support, and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor embedded on the Home button. The Galaxy Feel is IPX 5/8 for water resistance and IP 6X for dust resistance.
