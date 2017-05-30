Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL revised Welcome Offer : 500MB / 350 MB Free Data...
BSNL revised Welcome Offer : 500MB / 350 MB Free Data for each new prepaid mobile customers from 30th May 2017 on wards in all the circles
BSNL has announced the revision of its promotional Welcome Offer for each new prepaid mobile customers including MNP port In customers from 30th May 2017 on wards in all the circles.
Currently BSNL offers 310 MB Free Data as Welcome Offer for each new prepaid mobile customers till 29th May 2017 on PAN India basis. Now, BSNL has decided to offer 500 MB free data to customers in East Zone & 350 MB free data to customers in all other zones (West/South/North) from 30-05-2017 to 28-08-2017.
Above schemes will be applicable for all prepaid plans. Plans, wherein less than 350 MB (SZ/WZ/NZ) OR 500 MB (EZ) free data is being given, shall be offered additional freebies in the above scheme to make the total freebies equal to 350 MB (SZ/WZ/NZ) OR 500 MB (EZ). However, if any plan offers free data more than 350 MB (SZ/WZ/NZ) OR 500 MB (EZ), they will continue to get the same freebies without any change.
The above tariff will be available from 30-05-2017 to 28-08-2017. The implementation of the tariff will be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders/guidelines/clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.
Credit: Keralatelecom
