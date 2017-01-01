Results 1 to 1 of 1
Colors Infinity launches food thematic block Eat@8 on 29 May
MUMBAI: English GEC Colors Infinity brings to its viewers a culinary treat with a fresh new segment called Eat@8 featuring shows like Come Dine With Me: Couple Series 3, Junior Bake-Off and My Kitchen Rules.
The gourmet journey starts on 29 May at 8 pm.
To promote the initiative, the channel has launched a 360-degree promotional plan that connects with audiences across all platforms. Alongside an on-air Dinner Time Reminder campaign across various radio stations and all Viacom18 network channels, Colors Infinity has partnered several celebrity chefs to create local content and deliver experiences for a few fans through contests. The channel has also associated with pubs, restaurants and food delivery chains such as Raasta, Mocha, Junkyard and High Spirits across multiple cities to satisfy food cravings with special offers at 8 pm.
In order to add fun to the concept of Eat@8, the channel will be conducting over 50 culinary workshops, cookery competitions and social media engagement activities for students in around 100 college campuses with nearly 400 college ambassadors.
Taking their efforts one step further, Colors Infinity has tied up with multiple partners across India to kick-start a #SayNoToFoodWastage campaign, delivering the untouched leftover foods from the day to the homeless and needy through the Robin Hood Army network in every city. Colors Infinity also has a few surprises in store for the Viacom18 family at their Mumbai offices.
Viacom18 Media, AVP of marketing, English entertainment, Hashim Dsouza said, Indians are born foodies and in recent times, global cuisine has been gaining a lot of prominence in India. Indian viewers are eager to be acquainted with exotic foods from around the world. With Eat@8, Colors Infinity is empowering viewers to discover food with some never-seen-before international culinary shows. We aim to redefine 8 pm as the ideal time for families to dine together, and watch all our appetising and exciting offerings. Colors Infinity will form a special food connect with the Indian audience and reiterate the concept of Eat@8 through all our associations and engagements.
In addition, the channel will launch the fifth season of Orange Is The New Black. The channel will also premiere Americas Next Top Model Season 23, along with the return of all new episodes of iZombie and The Night Shift. Sci-fi drama Humans will be aired on the channel as well. Colors Infinity has in store finales of Better Call Saul and Fargo Season 3.
