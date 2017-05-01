Results 1 to 1 of 1
ALTBalaji forays into regional space, launches Tamil thriller Maya Thirrai
MUMBAI: ALTBalaji, the OTT arm of Balaji Telefilms, today announced the release of its first Tamil show #ALTBalajiOriginal Maya Thirrai.
All 16 episodes of the show are now available exclusively on ALTBalaji platform. Maya Thirrai, a romantic thriller, has southern superstars Nandha Durairaj, Eden Kuraikose and Lakshmi Priya making their debut on the digital platform.
To mark ALTBalajis entry into Tamil regional entertainment space, Ekta Kapoor brought together distinguished team of director Kaushik Narasimhan and producer Kutty Padmini.
Maya Thirrai, which means illusions, is a mysterious tale of a woman named Sandhya, tangled in her own reality. Despite having everything, she always felt a void and finally after years of waiting, she bumps into the handsome Prakash, who comes with a promise of all she ever wanted. Little did she know that her picture-perfect marriage was nothing but just an illusion.
ALTBalaji will have 25% of its shows in non-Hindi. With the expansion of internet and smartphones, the way audience consumes entertainment has changed drastically. ALTBalaji is targeting urban masses in over 60 cities, reaching out to about 75 million people via our app. The online entertainment option available to this section is either to watch non-Indian English or Hindi shows. There is definitely a gap here and a huge potential which could be tapped with our exclusive regional shows. ALTBalaji aims to penetrate into deeper pockets of Indian market through regional shows hence, 25% of our shows will be in non-Hindi languages including Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi etc. Maya Thirrai is our first step in this direction and we are confident that the audience will be thoroughly entertained by it, said ALTBalaji CEO Nachiket Pantvaidya.
Producer Kutty Padmini added, I am glad to bring Maya Thirrai to the Tamil audience, it is gripping and has great surprise elements. Digital shows are future of entertainment, hence the show is very special and marks an important move for us. Collaborating with Ekta Kapoor has been a great experience, its gratifying to see how our vision has transformed so beautifully on the canvas. I am hopeful that our audience will love the show.
On his digital debut and association with Ekta Kapoor, Kaushik Narasimhan said, Digital is the core focus of the entertainment industry today and I am glad to be venturing into this space with, who better than ALTBalaji. As a director, I am always on the lookout for fresh and creative storyline and Maya Thirrai is such an addition. The plot is very exciting and each episode will surely get the audience stunned and looking for more.
