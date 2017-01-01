Results 1 to 1 of 1
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime 32GB variants launched in India
Samsungs Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime have been reintroduced in the Indian markets with upgraded internal storage. Priced at Rs 14,900 and Rs 16,500 respectively, the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime now come with 32GB internal storage onboard. The two smartphones were earlier launched in September last year with just 16GB of internal storage.
Samsung announced the launch of the new storage variants on its Twitter account. Get more space than before! Galaxy J7 J5 Prime now come in a 32GB variant for more room for your favourites. Buy now! reads the tweet. The Galaxy J7 Prime and Galaxy J5 Prime will soon be available for grabs via offline retail stores, and Samsungs online store. Notably, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime with 32GB, in particular, was spotted last month in online listings on an e-commerce platform.
Apart from the upgraded inbuilt storage, the two smartphones offer nothing new in terms of features. For pricing concerns, the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime with 16GB internal storage currently retail at Rs 13,790 and Rs 15,299 respectively. Both smartphones offer expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card.
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime features, specifications
The Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) display, and a fingerprint scanner on the front panel embedded into the home button. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based TouchWiz UI and houses a 2,400mAh battery. It also packs features like S Bike mode, S Power Planning, and S Secure.
In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED Flash, auto-focus, and f/1.9 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. For connectivity, the Galaxy J7 Prime has micro-USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, OTG and GLONASS. It measures 142.80×69.50×8.10 mm and weighs 143 grams.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime features, specifications
The Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) display, and a fingerprint scanner on the front panel embedded into the home button. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based TouchWiz UI and houses a 3,300mAh battery. It also packs features like S Bike mode, S Power Planning, and S Secure.
In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED Flash, auto-focus, and f/1.9 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. For connectivity, the Galaxy J7 Prime has micro-USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, OTG and GLONASS. It measures 151.50×74.9×8.1 mm and weighs 143 grams.
