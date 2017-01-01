Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky adds five HD channels to take total count to 93
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has beefed up its high-definition (HD) channel line-up with the addition of five HD channels, including three regional, one youth & music, and one sports channel.
The DTH operator has added Sun TV Networks newly launched HD channels Surya HD, Udaya HD and Gemini Movies HD. It has also added Viacom18s youth and music channel MTV HD+. Discovery Networks newly launched sports channel DSports HD is also part of the addition.
The additions take Tata Skys HD channel and services count to 93. These also include five +1 services and two Tata Sky movie services in Hindi and Bengali. Excluding these services, the DTH operators HD channel count is 86.
