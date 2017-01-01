MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has beefed up its high-definition (HD) channel line-up with the addition of five HD channels, including three regional, one youth & music, and one sports channel.


The DTH operator has added Sun TV Networks newly launched HD channels Surya HD, Udaya HD and Gemini Movies HD. It has also added Viacom18s youth and music channel MTV HD+. Discovery Networks newly launched sports channel DSports HD is also part of the addition.


The additions take Tata Skys HD channel and services count to 93. These also include five +1 services and two Tata Sky movie services in Hindi and Bengali. Excluding these services, the DTH operators HD channel count is 86.


