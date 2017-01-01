Results 1 to 1 of 1
Idea Cellular 4G coverage now available in 100 West Bengal towns
KOLKATA: Idea Cellular has widened its 4G coverage in West Bengal to over 100 towns by launching such fast mobile broadband services n Asansol Thursday. Going forward, the third-largest mobile carrier will extend its 4G coverage in the state to Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Bankura.
Idea is happy to expand its high speed 4G services for over 6.3 million Idea customers in the region. With the launch of our 4G services in Asansol, Durgapur, Siliguri, Kharagpur, Berhampur and Midnapore, we have expanded our 4G services to more than 100 towns in the state, Mukul Sharma, Idea's circle head (Kolkata & West Bengal), said in an official statement.
Anish Roy, Idea's COO (corporate), said the company "is confident 4G services will further boost its market presence and enable a digital lifestyle for the people of West Bengal".
