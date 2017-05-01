Results 1 to 1 of 1
Twitter adds 69 new emojis, but theres a catch
A recent study proved that emojis are used extensively to express emotions on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter-like platforms. While Facebook and WhatsApp mostly get timely updates to their emojis, Twitter isnt that regular. Now however, the microblogging website has updated its set of custom emojis with full support for Emoji 5.0.
Twitters custom set of emoji, called Twemoji, has been updated with Emoji 5.0 to bring all new 69 emojis to Twitters platform. Out of the 69 emojis, 24 of them support five skin tone variants, 10 of the new emojis have a base emoji. Whats disappointing however is that the emojis can only be used on desktops. Twitter has not yet expanded the emoji support to the mobile platform. In other words, if you use the Twitter app on your iPhone or Android phone, you will not be able to see the new emojis. However, if you open the Twitter mobile website, you can use the updated emojis.
Some of the new emojis include zombie, a woman with headscarf breast-feeding, woman fairy and blown mind to name a few. According to Emojipedia, many of these emoji for this update rely on characters which are part of Unicode 10.0.
