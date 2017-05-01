Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 12:51 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,297
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
Portronics launches new digital pen for Rs 6999
Portronics has launched a new digital pen Electropen-4 for Rs 6999. It has a Li-polymer rechargeable battery, weighing around 46.5 grams and available in black colour variant.
Electropen 4 allows you to write on standard paper with regular ball point pen refill. Portronics claims that it allows high quality digital and wireless writing for smartphones, computer, tablets or any Bluetooth enabled device.
It has an inbuilt flash memory to store 100s of A4 size pages. It also allows you to sync and transfer them to the smartphone or laptop. Just keep on writing or drawing and electropen-4 will record all that only to sync it later with your notebook or mobile.
The Electropen-4 is compatible with Bluetooth 4.1 and can also be connected to laptop or smartphone via the wired connectivity.
Additionally, this digital pen uses the microphone of smartphone or laptop via the app that allows the users to record high-quality audio while they take notes. Free Memo Plus app on mobile devices and Note taker app for Windows PC/laptop can be used along with this digital writing pen to be used for entire voice recording of the sounds during a presentation or lecture.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)