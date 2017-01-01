Results 1 to 1 of 1
Disney Channel to simulcast The Jungle Book in three languages
MUMBAI: Disney Channel will simulcast American fantasy thriller The Jungle Book on 27 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at 11 am.
The big debut of Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo, Sher Khan on the kids channel will be powered by Dabur Red Tooth Paste. Associate sponsors are Paper boat and Hersheys.
The movie made its TV premiere in India on Star Plus, Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on 27 November last year.
Disneys live-action epic adventure The Jungle Book, directed by Iron Man-fame Jon Favreau, is based on Rudyard Kiplings timeless stories and inspired by Disneys eponymous classic animated film.
The film seamlessly blends live-action with photorealistic CGI animals and environments, using up-to-the-minute technology and storytelling techniques to immerse audiences in an enchanting and lush world.
Apart from the widely loved film across the globe, The Jungle Book is the highest grossing Hollywood film of all-time in India. It was one of those rare films that was equally enjoyed by kids as well as adults.
