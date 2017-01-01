MUMBAI: Disney Channel will simulcast American fantasy thriller The Jungle Book on 27 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at 11 am.


The big debut of Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo, Sher Khan on the kids channel will be powered by Dabur Red Tooth Paste. Associate sponsors are Paper boat and Hersheys.


The movie made its TV premiere in India on Star Plus, Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on 27 November last year.


Disneys live-action epic adventure The Jungle Book, directed by Iron Man-fame Jon Favreau, is based on Rudyard Kiplings timeless stories and inspired by Disneys eponymous classic animated film.


The film seamlessly blends live-action with photorealistic CGI animals and environments, using up-to-the-minute technology and storytelling techniques to immerse audiences in an enchanting and lush world.


Apart from the widely loved film across the globe, The Jungle Book is the highest grossing Hollywood film of all-time in India. It was one of those rare films that was equally enjoyed by kids as well as adults.


