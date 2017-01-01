Results 1 to 1 of 1
Big FM launches retro station in Luknow
MUMBAI: After adding seven stations in Maharashtra, Big FM has entered Lucknow with the launch of 94.3 FM on 23 May.
Big FM aims to bring in a new wave of timeless Hindi music in the city by building on its distinctive and pioneering retro format on radio.
Renowned Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi launched 94.3 FM in Lucknow and flagged off Studio on Wheels, a RJ marathon in the city.
Studio on Wheels, a first-of-its-kind RJ marathon in Lucknow, will be backed by Big FM highlighting the social cause of womens respect and safety, a major issue that is most prevalent in the region.
94.3 Big FMs RJs will give over four days a platform to todays youth.
Lucknow station will feature shows like Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, along with national shows Seher with Anoop Jalota, Yaadon ka Idiot Box and Lamhe with RJ Mantra.
The station will air morning show BIG Chai from 7 am to 10 am with RJ Sana. The afternoon show BIG Memsaab with RJ Rafat will offer interesting trivia on food and fashion. The prime-time show Thhodi Si Guftagu with RJ Aamir from 9 pm-11 pm will build a sense of nostalgia among the listeners.
Original content with Bollywood music from the golden era will be reflected by the radio stations campaign line Lucknavi Andaaz Retro Bollywood Sang.
Big FM CEO Tarun Katial said, With the launch of 94.3 FM in Lucknow, we are extending our legacy of entertaining listeners with original content and distinctive music formats. The strategy for the station is formulated based on thorough research and listening pattern that will resonate well with listeners in Lucknow. This synchronized offering will pave way for the advertisers, to reach out to a wider set of audiences in the city. We are also leveraging the opportunity of launching a new station in the market to spread awareness around safety and respect of women, a major issue that needs cognizance of the society at large.
With the acquisition of 14 new frequencies, Big FM has strengthened its position as the largest radio network in the country with 59 stations.
Big FM will have a total of 9 stations following its revolutionary retro format while 50 stations will operate with an extensive mix of contemporary music.
