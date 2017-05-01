Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:11 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,295
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
Colors Kannada to launch its first finite series Sanju Mattu Naanu
MUMBAI: Given the general success of finite series on channels across India, Colors Kannada is launching the first-ever finite series in Kannada language, Sanju Mattu Naanu, on 27 May. The series will air every weekend at 9 pm.
Blurring the line between fiction and reality, the 24-episode series will be a hybrid show.
Sanju Mattu Naanu will star Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 participant Pratham, Bhuvan and Sanjana. The new series will bring these three participants at the crossroad of their feelings and decisions. Commenting on the latest show, Viacom18 regional entertainment head Ravish Kumar said, Colors Kannada has always been ahead of the curve in the Kannada entertainment space. Finite series as a format has become popular world over and across all platforms, and were proud to be introducing the same to our Kannada viewers through Sanju Mattu Naanu. And the novelty doesnt end there. This is a step up in terms of content innovation as well. First time ever a real-life love triangle which was brewing inside the Bigg Boss house will now see its culmination in the form of a fiction show. It has been our constant endeavour to renovate our offerings so that our audiences have the best television experience on our platform.
Colors Kannada and Colors Super business head Parameshwar Gundkal stated, We constantly reinvent our formats to keep up with not only the growing trends but also the emerging content consumption appetite of our viewers. The popularity of finite series has been taking over the rest of the world, and we believe it shall make its place in the Kannada GEC space as well. The genesis of Sanju Mattu Naanu was formed in our reality show Bigg Boss. Going by the popularity that Pratham, Bhuvan and Sanjana gained in the show, we are now extending their chemistry in the form of a fiction show. Its going to be a short series of 24 episodes airing over the weekend and we hope the viewers appreciate the ingenuity of our content.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)