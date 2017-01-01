Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday rolled out an upgraded 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana using Dual Carrier technology with a combination of TD-LTE in 2300 Mhz band and FD-LTE in 1800 Mhz band.

The telco has added 20 Mhz of fresh 4G spectrum in the 4G spectrum pool of the 1800 Mhz band. Airtels 4G service is now available in 160 towns.

Given the explosive growth of high speed mobile data services and content consumed on mobiles, the addition of a second 4G carrier will significantly add to the experience of customers on our network, said Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, CEO  Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel.