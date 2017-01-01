Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel upgrades 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana using dual carrier technology
Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday rolled out an upgraded 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana using Dual Carrier technology with a combination of TD-LTE in 2300 Mhz band and FD-LTE in 1800 Mhz band.
The telco has added 20 Mhz of fresh 4G spectrum in the 4G spectrum pool of the 1800 Mhz band. Airtels 4G service is now available in 160 towns.
Given the explosive growth of high speed mobile data services and content consumed on mobiles, the addition of a second 4G carrier will significantly add to the experience of customers on our network, said Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, CEO Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel.
The telcos deployment of 4G service is part of its Project Leap which is its nationwide network transformation program.
