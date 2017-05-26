Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: BSNL slashes Normal / Micro SIM charges to Rs 15/- with effect from 26th May 2017 in all the circles
-
Today, 04:26 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,288
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
BSNL slashes Normal / Micro SIM charges to Rs 15/- with effect from 26th May 2017 in all the circles
BSNL), has decided to slash the sale price / replacement charges of Prepaid and Postpaid Normal / Micro SIM charges to Rs 15/- with effect from 26th May 2017 in all the circles.
The sale rice of 32K to 128 K Normal SIM / Micro SIM/ Repluggable (Normal+Micro) SIM will be slashed to Rs 15/- from the existing rate of Rs 20/-. There is no change in the sale rice of 256K SIM Card (Normal/ Micro / Nano / Repluggable) and it will be Rs 100/-.
The activation charges / selling price of postpaid connections would remain same. All other tariff / terms and conditions would remain same. The above tariff will be implemented with effect from 26-05-2017 on PAN India basis. The above SIM charges are applicable to New Customers also as the initial charges include the Plan Voucher Charges + SIM Card Charges in case of Prepaid Customers. Existing BSNL Mobile customers may replace their old SIM cards with higher capacity SIM cards by submitting the ID proof in the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (BSNL CSC).
Credit: Espncricinfo..__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)