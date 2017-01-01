Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star to rejig sports network; Star Sports Tamil, Select SD versions in the offing
Star India is planning to launch a second regional sports channel, Star Sports Tamil, and standard definition (SD) versions of Star Sports Select HD1 and HD2.
According to an industry source, Star Sports Tamil will replace Star Sports 4 while Star Sports Select 1 will replace Star Sports HD 4. Both Star Sports 4 and Star Sports HD 4 are being discontinued from 28 May.
The source further added that Star Sports Select 2 will replace FX, which is being discontinued from 15 June, along with FX HD and Star Movies Action.
Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will tentatively launch on 28 May while Star Sports Select 2 will launch on 15 June. The Tamil channel will also be home to the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which aired on Stars second Tamil GEC Vijay Super last year.
According to the source, there will be no change in Star Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels.
Star Sports Tamil will be a mirror of Star Sports 1 and 3, which air India cricket apart from local leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League and Hockey India League.
Star Sports Tamil will be the second channel from Star. Star Sports 3, Indias first regional sports channel in Hindi, was launched in November 2013.
