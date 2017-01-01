Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel, Vodafone offers pack to lower your phone bills while travelling by 60-90%
NEW DELHI: Mobile-phone bills from the annual overseas vacation should pinch travellers less this summer, with companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Matrix offering international roaming packs that could lower costs by 60-90%.
The latest overseas roaming packs offer subscribers unlimited data use and calling along with free incoming calls. Intensifying competition has also left its mark on the calling-card business, with the segment leader Matrix reducing tariffs by 25% from last year. Furthermore, Matrix said its services are 25% cheaper than those offered by the telecom companies, helping overseas travellers further reduce communication expenses.
The range of discounts could be almost 90% for a heavy voice and data user in a long duration to a 65-70% for a light user, in a short duration, say a couple of days, said Prashant Singhal, telecom leader at global consulting major EY, citing plans of one of the telcos. Data charges have gone down to Rs 3 per MB from around Rs 600 per MB across popular roaming destinations.
Until recently, international travellers would switch to WiFi zones at hotels, airports and elsewhere for seamless data access and used pay-as-you-go chargeable plans for making calls. Pay-as-you-go international roaming rates in major destinations, such as the US, could go up to Rs 90 per minute for an incoming call and approximately Rs 200 for an outgoing international call, analysts said. Data consumption was charged at Rs 5.50 per 10 KB, which is equivalent to Rs 563 per MB.
