Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:19 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,285
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
Amkette launches Amkette Pocket portable media speaker at Rs 1,399
Amkette today announced the launch of Amkette Pocket, a portable media speaker with a built-in MP3 player. Amkette Pocket is priced at Rs 1,399.
The Amkette Pocket has a high-quality FM radio with external antenna and lets you use USB drive and SD Card for music playback. It has a rechargeable and replaceable 1800 mAh battery for 12 hours playback time and a LED Digital Clock for convenience and night time viewing. It has a powerful Led in-built torch which can be your guiding light on a trek or when theres a blackout.
The speaker allows you to type in the number of your favourite radio channel directly without getting into the hassle of scanning other channels. Amkette Pocket Works as a USB speaker when connected to a Laptop or PC so you can listen to that playlist uninterrupted. You can download music from PC/Laptop to speaker directly using SD card. The Amkette Pocket comes with 1-year Amkette India warranty against any manufacturing defect.
Speaking on the launch, Rajiv Bapna, Director, Amkette, said, Amkette Pocket was created in order to bring together the look and feel of the past with the ease and convenience of the present. We think this device will be loved by all age groups especially the slightly older category since it offers everything they are used to and more. The simplicity of the product is its USP and we are extremely excited with this launch.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)