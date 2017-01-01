Results 1 to 1 of 1
Movies Now to air Avengers: Age of Ultron on 28 May
MUMBAI: English movie channel Movies Now will premiere superhero blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron on 28 May at 9 pm.
The mega-successful Marvel franchise will sees earths mightiest heroes Tony Stark (Iron Man), Steve Rogers (Captain America), Thor, Bruce Banner (Hulk), Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), and Clint Barton (Hawk Eye) unite against the devious and incredibly powerful Ultron.
Avengers: Age of Ultron is a sequel to 2012s The Avengers and is the 11th film in the Marvels movie series. The multi-starrer features popular actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.
The movie is presented by Vivo.
