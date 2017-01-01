MUMBAI: English movie channel Movies Now will premiere superhero blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron on 28 May at 9 pm.


The mega-successful Marvel franchise will sees earths mightiest heroes  Tony Stark (Iron Man), Steve Rogers (Captain America), Thor, Bruce Banner (Hulk), Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), and Clint Barton (Hawk Eye) unite against the devious and incredibly powerful Ultron.


Avengers: Age of Ultron is a sequel to 2012s The Avengers and is the 11th film in the Marvels movie series. The multi-starrer features popular actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.


The movie is presented by Vivo.


