MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Colors is all geared up to launch the remake of Doordarshans hit show Chandrakanta in June.


Colors has retained the original title for the new version, which is being produced by Balaji Telefilms. An adaptation of a popular novel of the same title, Chandrakanta aired on Doordarshan between 1994 and 1996.




Colors will be competing with Life OKs Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta, which is also an adapted version of the popular Doordarshan series. Life OK has got a head start as the show has been airing since 4 March.


Colors has to up its game by offering high production value and good VFX. Considering that it is a Balaji Telefilms production and that the visual effects employed in Balajis supernatural thriller Naagin 2 for Colors have already wowed the audience, the expectation for Chandrakanta is high among the viewers and can earn brownie points for the channel.


Colors is yet to fix a time slot of the show.


The new show stars Madhurima Tuli as Chandrakanta and Vishal Aditya Singh as Prince Veerendra Krur Singh. It also features Purvi Mundada, Urvashi Dholakia, Shilpa Saklani and Sandeep Rajora in other roles.


The story is a romantic fantasy about two lovers who belong to rival kingdomsPrincess Chandrakanta of Vijaygarh and Prince Virendra Singh of Naugarh. Chandrakanta loses her family and kingdom in a battle waged by the evil Queen Iravai of Naugarh. Her mother, Queen Ratnaprabha, ensures her daughters safety before dying with the help of their pet magical dolphin, and the baby ends up with a childless Aiyaar couple in the kingdom of Suyagarh.


Chandrakanta grows up to be a beautiful skilled warrior. Twenty-one years later, Chandrakanta comes face to face with Prince Veerendra Krur Singh, unaware that they had been betrothed to each other as kids and his mother was responsible for the destruction of Chandrakantas kingdom. They fall in love and the story dwells on what happens when Chandrakanta finds about the past and whether her desire for revenge will override her love for Krur Singh.


Colors is also gearing up for the launch of its non-fiction show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, which will go on air by July. Moreover, Colors tent-pole show Naagin 2 is in its last leg and will go off air in a month. The possibility of Chandrakanta replacing Naagin 2 is really high, though there is no confirmation of it.


