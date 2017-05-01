Results 1 to 1 of 1
Lg x
Lg x
LG X Venture rugged smartphone with IP68 certification, 4,100mAh battery launched: Price, specifications, features
LG has launched a new smartphone under its X series. Called the LG X Venture, the smartphone is packed with features meant mostly for outdoor usage. Keeping a balance between style and ruggedness, the LG X Venture flaunts a metal frame with chamfered edges and a non-slip textured back cover with color options of black and brown. The smartphone will be available via AT&T carrier in the US starting May 26 for $11 per month. The smartphone will eventually be launched in parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America in the coming weeks. The pricing and availability of the LG X Venture will be announced separately in each market.
To prove how tough the X Venture is, LG claims to have tested the smartphone in extreme temperatures, shock and water and also immersed it repeatedly in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. LG says that the X Venture passed with flying colors as it went through these tests. In addition to this, the LG X Venture has also passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests designed for the US Military.
The LG X Venture also comes with an app called Outdoor Essentials which is bundled with tools like barometer, compass, activity counter (steps/calories/distance), exercise tracker, weather report and flashlight. The smartphone comes with a physical QuickButton on the side which launches three functions on the smartphone.
QuickButton is customizable and one can set their favorite applications as shortcuts and it works when the screen is off as well. By default, a short press on the QuickButton launches Outdoor Essentials, a long press opens Settings and a double press allows users to toggle Glove Mode on and off. Glove Mode allows the smartphone to recognize screen taps and swipes with gloved fingers.
LG X Venture specifications
The LG X Venture features a 5.2-inch full HD display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomms Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The internal storage available on the smartphone is 32GB which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. For photography, the LG X Venture sports a 16-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-meagpixel 120-degree wide-angle front-facing camera.
The LG X Venture is fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to 24 hours. The smartphone also comes with Qualcomms QuickCharge 2.0 which charges the device from 0 to 50 percent under 48 minutes. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB 2.0. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor and is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.
