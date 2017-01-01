MUMBAI: Since its release, SS Rajamoulis latest magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been in constant competition with Aamir Khans hit from last year, Dangal, which was released on 25 December.


According to latest reports, in the first 24 days of its release Baahubali 2 has earned Rs 1,565 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter that the films net and gross collections in India stood at Rs 988 and Rs 1275 crore respectively and that it grossed Rs 290 crore in the overseas market.


Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Baahubali 2 was originally shot in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film was released across 9,000 screens worldwide.


While Rajamoulis project had a free run at the worldwide box office, Dangal is slowly catching up. Given the popularity of Khan in China, the film was re-released in that country recently, where it amassed Rs 649.03 crore in three weeks. The re-release has contributed massively to the films overall collection, which has amounted to Rs 1,418 crore so far. It is the first Indian film to garner such a massive response in a single overseas market, and with the continued response the film is anticipated to cross the record created by Baahubali 2′.


However, the competition is not over yet as Baahubali 2 is yet to release in China. Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.


Since there was no other big-banner film release after Baahubali 2, its success at the box office has been swift. Released on 12 May, Sarkar 3 has managed to earn only Rs 9.50 crore, whereas Meri Pyaari Bindu has collected Rs 9 crore at the Indian box office.


In contrast, Mohit Suris Half Girlfriend, which was released on 19 May, earned an estimated Rs 32.05 crore in the first three days. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumars Hindi Medium collected 12.56 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office.


Source: