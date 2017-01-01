Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 08:59 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,275
- Thanks (Given)
- 313
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
Baahubali 2, Dangal battle it out to set new worldwide box-office record
MUMBAI: Since its release, SS Rajamoulis latest magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been in constant competition with Aamir Khans hit from last year, Dangal, which was released on 25 December.
According to latest reports, in the first 24 days of its release Baahubali 2 has earned Rs 1,565 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter that the films net and gross collections in India stood at Rs 988 and Rs 1275 crore respectively and that it grossed Rs 290 crore in the overseas market.
Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Baahubali 2 was originally shot in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film was released across 9,000 screens worldwide.
While Rajamoulis project had a free run at the worldwide box office, Dangal is slowly catching up. Given the popularity of Khan in China, the film was re-released in that country recently, where it amassed Rs 649.03 crore in three weeks. The re-release has contributed massively to the films overall collection, which has amounted to Rs 1,418 crore so far. It is the first Indian film to garner such a massive response in a single overseas market, and with the continued response the film is anticipated to cross the record created by Baahubali 2′.
However, the competition is not over yet as Baahubali 2 is yet to release in China. Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.
Since there was no other big-banner film release after Baahubali 2, its success at the box office has been swift. Released on 12 May, Sarkar 3 has managed to earn only Rs 9.50 crore, whereas Meri Pyaari Bindu has collected Rs 9 crore at the Indian box office.
In contrast, Mohit Suris Half Girlfriend, which was released on 19 May, earned an estimated Rs 32.05 crore in the first three days. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumars Hindi Medium collected 12.56 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)