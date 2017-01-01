Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony MAX to host world TV premiere of Sarrainodu
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Sony Max is all set to host a world television premiere of Sarrainodu on 28 May at 8 pm and 4 June at 1 pm.
The action-masala movie is a blend of comedy, romance and glamour. This South Indian Hindi dubbed film features Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh and Aadhi Pinisetty in pivotal roles.
Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Sarrainodu is about an ex-military officer, Gana, played by Allu Arjun who beats up corrupt people who have escaped punishment from the law. He helps an entire village and furthermore saves Maha Lakshmi, played by Rakul Preet Singh without realizing that she is under a threat from the very powerful Dhanush, played by Aadhi. The story revolves around how Gana faces the dangerous Dhanush and tries to fight him.
