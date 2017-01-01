Results 1 to 1 of 1
Big FM launches 5 new stations in Maharashtra
MUMBAI: Big FM is extending its reach in the state of Maharashtra with the launch of five new frequencies which the radio network acquired in the first batch of FM Phase III auctions.
In addition to its existing two stations in Mumbai and Solapur, the new stations will operate under 95.0 in Pune, and 92.7 in Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Aurangabad.
With the launch of these new stations, Big FM will have a strong foothold across seven key markets, catering to a wider set of audiences, thereby enabling advertisers and stakeholders to acquire an increased visibility in the region.
The launch of the new stations will witness an extensive four-day, on-ground RJ marathon in Pune and Nagpur from 22 May to 26 May. The Studio on Wheels will see RJs going live for 95 hours and 92.7 hours in Pune and Nagpur. The live booth activity for the new station launches will be backed by the radio network highlighting the social cause of womens respect and safety.
Big FM RJs will run a social campaign over the course of four days in Pune and Nagpur to promote dowry-free marriage and ensure their safety. Citizens will be encouraged to pledge their support for the campaign and to collectively work towards addressing the issue.
Speaking about expanding its reach in Maharashtra, a spokesperson from Big FM stated, By acquiring five new frequencies in Maharashtra, we are penetrating into key markets of one of the biggest states in the country, wherein our advertisers and stakeholders will be able to draw immense value by expanding their addressable communities. While the cities we are going to kick-start operations in are bound by a common flavour, we will try and localise our offerings to cater to the unique demands of each market, both from the listener and from the stakeholder perspective.
Big FM will continue to follow its legacy of storytelling formats, differentiated programming, and distinctive brand-led and integrated campaigns by introducing some of its popular shows. The network will introduce its award-winning shows such as Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, Yaadon Ka Idiot Box and its most popular show Lamhe with Mantra. The new stations will also witness the launch of Big FMs newest offering #Salim, a show based on the unique aspects of music, hosted by Bollywood musician Salim Merchant.
The new stations will also feature localised show formats and regional music backed by the networks deep-rooted Suno Sunao Life Banao ethos. Listeners in Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar will also be introduced to the first ever retro station in these cities. Based on research and listening patterns, the stations will air Hindi and Marathi music from the golden era.
In Nagpur and Kolhapur, an eclectic and contemporary mix of Hindi and Marathi music will match up to the strong regional elements. Big FM will add another layer to the new launches with Radio Ki Nayi Dhun interwoven into its communication invoking a recall value in the minds of the listeners.
Each of the radio stations will establish a strong listener connect by promoting local music on the lines of Puneri Pasand Marathi Masala Retro Bollywood Sang in Pune, Nagpur Ki Pasand Marathi Masala Superhit Bollywood Sang in Nagpur, and so on.
With the acquisition of 14 new frequencies, Big FM has strengthened its status as one of the largest radio networks in the country with 59 stations. It will have a total of nine stations following its unique retro format, while 50 stations will air an extensive mix of contemporary music.
