Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:21 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,273
- Thanks (Given)
- 313
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
Sony Sab launching new show Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo on 23 May
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Sony Sab is all set to launch a new show titled Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo on 23 May. It will every MondayFriday at 9 pm.
The show stars Hussain Kuwajerwala (Jaiveer), Parvati Vaze (Jaya), Tiku Talsania (Paramveer) and Urmila Tiwari (Jenice) as the main cast. Rakhi Vijan, Monica Murthy and Gaurav Dubey appear in various supporting roles.
Sony Sab and Max senior EVP and head Neeraj Vyas said, With Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, we are presenting a fresh take on situational comedy arising simply due to the vice of lying. The show reveals how the protagonist and other characters get hilariously entangled in a web of lies in an effort to help the son impress his lady love. The erstwhile series Sajjan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo resonated really well with our audience, and we hope they love the new version even more.
Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the story revolves around a wealthy South Mumbai family headed by Jaiveer Chopra and his family. The Chopra clan is headed by a single father Paramveer, who lives with his son Jaiveer and daughter Jenice.
Jaiveer falls in love with Jaya but has not revealed his wealth, status and family heritage to her, in order to have a genuine and simple life partner. He lies to her about being poor and that he works hard by doing odd jobs each day to make ends meet. The lies get Jaiveer in trouble as the story progresses
Optimystix Entertainment chairman and MD Vipul D Shah said, As a producer, I am constantly supporting original storylines that make a mark on the audiences. Comedy is the purest form of emotions and I am happy to present a show like Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo. This show is a beautiful extension of our previous successful show Sajjan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. We are very happy to bring the second season of the Sajjan Re franchise and to further strengthen our relationship with Sony Sab. The cast of the show are known for their power-packed performance and I am sure the viewers will love every bit of the show as much as we enjoyed making it.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)