Big Magic launches summer animation film fest for kids
MUMBAI: After adding horror and comedy shows to its content offering, general entertainment channel Big Magic is airing a two-month animation film festival Chutti Express, conceptualised especially for kids.
Starting 20 May, 10 animation movies air from 7 to 9 pm every weekend as part of the film festival. The property features handpicked movies from across the globe for very first time on Indian television.
The cartoon fiesta showcases Indian ethos and characters through shows like Luv Kush, Eklavya: The Invincible, Adventures of Eklavya, Chatur Narad, Echo Planet, Frog Kingdom, Krish Trish and The Balti Boy.
The animation film festival is driven by a 360-degree marketing campaign across television, radio, digital and on-ground activation.
Commenting on the animation film festival, a Big Magic spokesperson said, Big Magic always aims to provide innovative content to entertain its viewers. This summer, keeping in mind the kids and charging up their fun vacation period, the channel has come up with an animation film festival that will have movies from across the globe. Endowed with knowledgeable content, the films will showcase Indian philosophy and characters.
Big Magic is available across all DTH platforms such as Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon, Dish TV, Reliance Digital TV along with cable operators Hathway Cable & Datacom, DD Freedish, Incable, Digicable, DEN, 7 Star, ABS, Siticable, Star Broadband and GTPL.
