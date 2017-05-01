Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Nubia N1 Lite with 5.5-inch HD display, 3,000mAh battery launched, priced at Rs 6,999: Specification
Nubia N1 Lite with 5.5-inch HD display, 3,000mAh battery launched, priced at Rs 6,999: Specification
Nubia has launched the N1 Lite smartphone in India today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be exclusively available Amazon India starting today at 12PM. The new Nubia N1 Lite is available in a black gold color. The Nubia N1 Lite is the lighter version of the Nubia N1, which was launched back in February for Rs 11,999.
Talking about the USPs of the Nubia N1 Lite, the smartphone comes with front soft-light flash. The company claims that it is also the first smartphone at the price point to offer this feature. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite comes with a selfie flash, but, is priced higher at Rs 8,199. In terms of design, the smartphone features a polycarbonate body along with a shiny gold metallic frame running around the surface of the smartphone. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back along with LED flash and camera module. On the other hand, the Nubia N1 features a uni-metal body and bears striking similarity with Xiaomi phones like Redmi Note 4.
Nubia N1 Lite specifications, features
The Nubia N1 Lite features a 5.5-inch HD (720p) display with 267ppi. Under the hood runs 1.25GHz MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T7200 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It further includes 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded using microSD card.
On the camera front, the Nubia N1 will sport a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies with selfie beauty filters. It has an 8-megapixel camera even at the back with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF support. Akin to the Nubia N1, the N1 Lite also features a rear fingerprint sensor. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a big 3,000mAh battery that Nubia claims is good enough to provide 500 hours of standby time and 24 hours of talktime.
Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots (hybrid setup), 4G with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and micro USB support. On the software front, the N1 runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 wrapped under Google UI.
The Nubia N1 Lite is the next iteration of the Nubia N1 that was launched earlier this year. In comparison, the Nubia N1 Lite is rather a toned-down version of the original Nubia N1 with average specs. The Nubia N1 features a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) display with 401ppi. It runs 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM.There is also a 32GB internal storage which can be further expanded using microSD card. It comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. It has a 13-megapixel camera even at the back with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF support. The smartphone is armed with a big 5,000mAh battery that Nubia claims is good enough for up to three days of moderate usage.
In the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, the Nubia N1 Lite takes on a host of affordable and feature-rich smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi 4, which is priced at Rs 6,999, comes with a 5-inch HD (720p) IPS display with 296ppi and wrapped under a 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood is Qualcomms Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC. The comes with 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) support. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. It comes with a 4,100mAH battery.
